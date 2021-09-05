Where’s the most expensive gas in Casper?

(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across the Casper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Casper area ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.46 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Town Pump, at 701 W Collins Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Town Pump 701 W Collins Dr, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

Exxon 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 400 Valley Dr, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 285 Honeysuckle St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.71 $ 4.11 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 3597 Salt Creek Hwy, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1199 S Beverly St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.