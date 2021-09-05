Don’t overpay for gas in Auburn: Analysis shows most expensive station

(AUBURN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Auburn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Auburn area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Auburn area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1935 S College St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1884 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2461 W Pace Blvd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3991 Cox Rd Ste A, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 2393 E University Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.