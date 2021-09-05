Paying too much for gas Findlay? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FINDLAY, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Findlay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Findlay area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Findlay area appeared to be at Marathon, at 535 W Trenton Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Findlay area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 535 W Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Marathon 100 Crystal Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.37

Circle K 2727 N Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

Murphy USA 1181 Trenton Ave, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.16 $ 3.63 $ 3.39

Speedway 1415 S Main St, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.33 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Shell 3900 Ventura Dr, Findlay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.86 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1403 N Main St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.