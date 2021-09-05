Paying too much for gas Findlay? Analysis shows most expensive station
(FINDLAY, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Findlay area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Findlay area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Findlay area appeared to be at Marathon, at 535 W Trenton Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Findlay area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.33
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.16
$3.63
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.33
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.86
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1403 N Main St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
