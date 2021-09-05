Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) Gas prices vary across the East Lansing area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the East Lansing area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Lansing area appeared to be at WOW!, at 601 W Saginaw St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

WOW! 601 W Saginaw St, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3495 Okemos Rd, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.39

Sunoco 3450 Okemos Rd, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Sunoco 3000 Dunckel Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Marathon 1435 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 743 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5800 Park Lake Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.