Where’s the most expensive gas in Paducah?

(PADUCAH, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Paducah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paducah area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paducah area appeared to be at Pilot, at 5353 Cairo Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 5353 Cairo Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.30 $ 3.64 $ 3.21

Kentucky Petroleum Service 2213 Bridge St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Marathon 2310 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

BP 3107 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ --

CashSaver 2965 Jackson St, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fivestar 1445 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.