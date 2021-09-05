Paying too much for gas Prescott? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Prescott?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Prescott area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Prescott area appeared to be at Shell, at 333 Grove Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 333 Grove Ave, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1325 Iron Spring Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mike's Mini Market 924 E Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

ARCO 286 Walker Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 3122 N Us-89, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

76 1555 E Az-69, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3911 E Az-69. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.