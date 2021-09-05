Are you overpaying for gas in Williamsport? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Gas prices vary across the Williamsport area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Williamsport area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.21 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williamsport area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1 W Southern Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1 W Southern Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 700 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ 3.95 $ 3.57

Sunoco 4 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ --

Nittany Minit Mart 705 Hastings St, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sheetz 105 Maynard St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Sunoco 1300 Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.