Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) Gas prices vary across the Lake City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake City area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at U.S. 441.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lake City area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco U.S. 441, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ 3.87 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.44 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

Exxon 3221 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Chevron 3282 W Us-90, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 3317 Us-90 W, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Chevron 4008 W Us- 90 , Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 837 Nw Main Blvd, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 2044 Us-441. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.