Analysis shows most expensive gas in Zanesville

(ZANESVILLE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Zanesville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Zanesville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 930 Lee St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Zanesville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 930 Lee St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 515 State St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Certified 1402 W Main St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Sunoco 11 State St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 214 Underwood St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

BP 1209 Blue Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2497 E Pike. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.