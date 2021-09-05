CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell and his coaching staff focused on player development

By Jeff Risdon
The Lions have a new coaching staff, a new front office and a new approach to building the team. GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have assembled one of the NFL’s youngest rosters, and did so by opting for more long-term upside over more proven but lower-end veterans in a lot of key spots.

The key to making that approach work is to thrive at player development. That’s something Campbell embraces and something he sought in his assistants and position coaches. Nearly all the coaches, Campbell included, played in the NFL.

There was a decided lean on teaching and building in training camp. Compared to the prior regime, it was quite the stark contrast. Campbell understands that the new approach might not produce positive results immediately, but he’s a firm believer in coaching up the young talent instead of paying for guys who don’t have upside left.

“From a coaching perspective, you’re going to have some growing pains sometimes, you will,” Campbell said in his press conference last week. “But the important thing is that when mistakes are made, they’re not repeated. And if you do that and they stay young and hungry and they’re eager and continue to put the work out, I think we have coaches that can develop them, good things will come sooner than later. But I would rather make that move than I would some guys that maybe know what’s going on, but they’re past their due. They don’t have it anymore. It’s not worth it. That’s just, that’s where we’re at.”

The emphasis on youth and development is most apparent in the secondary. There are six cornerbacks on the roster and five — Jeff Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker — are in their first or second NFL seasons. Amani Oruwariye, a fifth-round pick in 2019, is the senior member of the CB room.

It’s obvious from watching practices that these youngsters have talent but need refinement and experience. It’s also readily apparent that DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant is a willing instructor and enthusiastic technical master. Pleasant is always pulling a player aside after a rep to explain what he liked and what needs to be better. He can physically demonstrate it, or explain it on the video screens.

Holmes brought Pleasant along from the Rams and called the Flint native, “one of, if not the, best DB coach that I’ve been around.”

Holmes did acknowledge that the focus on being so young was not necessarily intentional, that the team wouldn’t shy away from adding veterans if they fit in. But the concept of hiring coaches who can develop players and leaning on players who are hungry to improve is 100 percent what these Lions are all about.

It’s this approach to growing talent and focusing on development instead of plugging holes with more expensive short-term veteran fixes that is the foundation of the new-look Lions. It’s what Campbell covets, what Holmes values and what fans can embrace in a 2021 season that will have its share of youthful mistakes. It’s for a bigger purpose, and it’s a strategic path worth trying in Detroit.

