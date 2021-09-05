Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Bozeman?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bozeman area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bozeman area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1809 S Tracy Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1809 S Tracy Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.33

Sinclair 621 Bridger Dr, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.65 $ 4.00 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2505 Catron St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.