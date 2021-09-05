Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Delano

(DELANO, CA) Gas prices vary across the Delano area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Delano area was $4.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.77 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Delano area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1114 Cecil Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1114 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1640 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.95 card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2322 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.90 $ --

Valero 2241 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.