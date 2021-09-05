High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Leesburg as of Sunday
(LEESBURG, FL) Gas prices vary across the Leesburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Leesburg area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Leesburg area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2101 W Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Leesburg area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.44
$3.69
$3.05
|card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.73
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.30
$3.69
$3.15
|card
card$3.02
$3.36
$3.75
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$3.02
$3.35
$3.55
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1801 Mlk Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
