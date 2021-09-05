Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lake Havasu City

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Lake Havasu City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Havasu City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 3.59

Texaco 1571 Palo Verde Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Chevron 2201 Mcculloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ --

Chevron 1597 Mcculloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ 3.64

Chevron 250 Swanson, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Texaco 2890 Jamaica Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.