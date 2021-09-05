Are you overpaying for gas in Portland? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PORTLAND, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Portland area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Portland area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1199 Congress St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Portland area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
