Are you overpaying for gas in Portland? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PORTLAND, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Portland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Portland area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1199 Congress St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Portland area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 1199 Congress St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Irving 264 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Irving 251 Us-1, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

The VW Garage 399 Main St, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Gulf 159 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Cumberland Farms 441 Payne Rd, Scarborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.