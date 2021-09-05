Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Brunswick

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Brunswick?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brunswick area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Shell, at 5264 New Jesup Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brunswick area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5264 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Chevron 5004 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.80 $ 3.25

Shell 2304 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Exxon 5055 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

In & Out 4528 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 2990 Us-17 S , Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.