Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Brunswick
(BRUNSWICK, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Brunswick?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brunswick area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Shell, at 5264 New Jesup Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brunswick area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.39
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.80
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.30
$3.65
$3.19
|card
card$3.10
$3.35
$3.70
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.37
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.04
$3.32
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11 Glynn Plaza. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
