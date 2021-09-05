CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Are you overpaying for gas in Alexandria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmiIg_0bnFYyY000

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexandria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at Sal's Pineville Service, at 2665 La-28 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexandria area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sal's Pineville Service

2665 La-28 E, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Skye Mart

5909 Skye St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3433 Monroe Hwy, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.19

Chevron

1100 Warren Ave, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.39
$3.29

Chevron

4208 La-28 E, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
