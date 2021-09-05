Are you overpaying for gas in Alexandria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexandria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at Sal's Pineville Service, at 2665 La-28 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexandria area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sal's Pineville Service 2665 La-28 E, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Skye Mart 5909 Skye St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3433 Monroe Hwy, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 1100 Warren Ave, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Chevron 4208 La-28 E, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2750 La-28 E . As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.