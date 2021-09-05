Analysis shows most expensive gas in Danville

(DANVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Danville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Danville area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at Quick-N-Plenty, at 395 Mount Cross Rd .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Danville area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Quick-N-Plenty 395 Mount Cross Rd , Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1016 Goodyear Blvd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Exxon 3027 Riverside Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Pure 1131 South Boston Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Daytona 730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Pure 688A Mount Cross Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 2010 W Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.