CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Danville

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23m0WD_0bnFYqUC00

(DANVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Danville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Danville area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at Quick-N-Plenty, at 395 Mount Cross Rd .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Danville area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Quick-N-Plenty

395 Mount Cross Rd , Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1016 Goodyear Blvd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.49
$2.99

Exxon

3027 Riverside Dr, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.55
$2.99

Pure

1131 South Boston Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Daytona

730 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Pure

688A Mount Cross Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 2010 W Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
199
Followers
214
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Danville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick N Plenty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy