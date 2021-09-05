Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

Speaking about this, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Last week, we heard very good news of the participation of the best ice hockey players in the world in these Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. We are very happy for the players, who were actually the driving force behind this agreement, which has finally been reached between the NHL and the Players’ Association. And we thank the International Ice Hockey Federation in particular, but also the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and everybody who was involved in getting to this agreement. Therefore, I think all ice hockey fans from around the world can look forward to an Olympic ice hockey tournament at full strength at Beijing 2022.”