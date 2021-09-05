CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

By George Ramsay, CNN
 4 days ago

(CNN) -- The Tokyo Paralympics officially came to an end on Saturday as the closing ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium. While the ceremony -- which included singing, dancing, and a parade of nations -- drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.

