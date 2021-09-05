High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hagerstown as of Sunday
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Gas prices vary across the Hagerstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hagerstown area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 16921 Halfway Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hagerstown area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.46
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.72
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0