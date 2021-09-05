High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Gadsden as of Sunday

(GADSDEN, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Gadsden?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gadsden area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gadsden area appeared to be at Shell, at 2701 W Meighan Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2701 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Stop N Save Al-77, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 520 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1895 Noccalula Rd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2920 Noccalula Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Clean Fuels 3020 Noccalula Pkwy, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 107 Gilbert Ferry Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.