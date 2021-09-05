Paying too much for gas Pottstown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Pottstown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pottstown area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 381 W High St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pottstown area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 381 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Turkey Hill 798 N Charlotte St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Sunoco 1435 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.67 $ 3.85 $ --

Turkey Hill 1600 W High St, Stowe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Turkey Hill 3051 E High St, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Wawa 10 Maplewood Dr, Douglassville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.92 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14 W Lightcap Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.