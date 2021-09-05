Don’t overpay for gas in Fairbanks: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FAIRBANKS, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.73 for gas in the Fairbanks area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fairbanks area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairbanks area appeared to be at Chevron, at 768 Gaffney Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 768 Gaffney Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Chevron 101 Noble St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Chevron 333 Illinois St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Tesoro 751 Badger Rd, North Pole

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.55

Chevron 3245 College Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ --

Gas Line 80 5Th St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 48 College Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.