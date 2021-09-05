Don’t overpay for gas in Fairbanks: Analysis shows most expensive station
(FAIRBANKS, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.73 for gas in the Fairbanks area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fairbanks area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.73 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairbanks area appeared to be at Chevron, at 768 Gaffney Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.15
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.81
$3.93
$3.45
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 48 College Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
