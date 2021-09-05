Are you overpaying for gas in Lufkin? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LUFKIN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Lufkin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lufkin area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lufkin area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3019 S John Redditt Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lufkin area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3019 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 3385 Ted Trout Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3008 Atkinson Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Valero 612 S Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1910 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 804 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 4110 S 1St St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.