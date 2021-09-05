Are you overpaying for gas in Salisbury? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SALISBURY, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Salisbury area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salisbury area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wawa, at 670 S Salisbury Blvd .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Wawa 670 S Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.19

Royal Farms 101 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Royal Farms 1033 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Valero 1020 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.58 $ --

Exxon 501 Spring Hill Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 111 Truitt St, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1300 Old Ocean City Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.