Are you overpaying for gas in Flagstaff? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Flagstaff area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flagstaff area was $3.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Flagstaff area appeared to be at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.29
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
