Are you overpaying for gas in Flagstaff? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Flagstaff area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flagstaff area was $3.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Flagstaff area appeared to be at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 605 W Route 66, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 357 W Forest Meadows St, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Chevron 1312 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Marathon 1601 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 2295 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Mobil 2484 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.