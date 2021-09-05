Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pocatello

(POCATELLO, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Pocatello area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pocatello area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.63 to $3.83 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pocatello area appeared to be at Shell, at 1107 S 5Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1107 S 5Th Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Chevron 2231 E Center St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1527 Pocatello Creek Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.98 $ 4.13 $ 3.63

Chevron 1319 Bench Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 3.63

Shell 4444 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1010 N Arthur Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.