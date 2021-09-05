Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pocatello
(POCATELLO, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Pocatello area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pocatello area was $3.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.63 to $3.83 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pocatello area appeared to be at Shell, at 1107 S 5Th Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$3.98
$4.13
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 305 W Quinn Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0