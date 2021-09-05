Are you overpaying for gas in Logan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LOGAN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Logan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Logan area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Logan area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 720 E 1000 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 720 E 1000 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ted's Service 3180 Us-89, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 970 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 3.73

7-Eleven 1395 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ --

Chevron 1936 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.73

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.