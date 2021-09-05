Are you overpaying for gas in Logan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(LOGAN, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Logan area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Logan area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Logan area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 720 E 1000 N.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.21
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$3.97
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$3.73
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0