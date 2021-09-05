High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cookeville as of Sunday

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Cookeville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cookeville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1260 E Spring St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 1260 E Spring St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1300 E Spring , Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Beverly Hills 1598 E Spring St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1569 W Broad St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 340 W Main St, Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mike's Market Supergas 2906 E Spring St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.