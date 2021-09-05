CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Don’t overpay for gas in Waterloo: Analysis shows most expensive station

Waterloo Dispatch
 4 days ago
(WATERLOO, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Waterloo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 51 E Tower Park Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

51 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.79
$--

Casey's

1604 Laporte Rd, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.73
$--

Kwik Star

506 W 9Th St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Star

1214 Franklin St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

707 Broadway St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

1717 E San Marnan Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.68
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

