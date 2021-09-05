Don’t overpay for gas in Waterloo: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WATERLOO, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Waterloo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 51 E Tower Park Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 51 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Casey's 1604 Laporte Rd, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.73 $ --

Kwik Star 506 W 9Th St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Star 1214 Franklin St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 707 Broadway St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 1717 E San Marnan Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.