Are you overpaying for gas in Huntington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Gas prices vary across the Huntington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Huntington area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Huntington area appeared to be at Ohio Valley Fuels, at 413 Bridge St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Huntington area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Ohio Valley Fuels 413 Bridge St, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 7575 Cr-107, Proctorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 7929 Cr-107, Proctorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 296 Cr-410, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.39

Marathon 2927 Cr-144, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 439 Cr-406, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 432 Private Dr 288. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.