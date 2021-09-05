Are you overpaying for gas in Meridian? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MERIDIAN, MS) Gas prices vary across the Meridian area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meridian area ranged from $1.94 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2100 North Hills St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meridian area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2100 North Hills St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Maples Gas 2200 Ms-39 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2330 Ms-39 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1400 24Th Ave, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 617 22Nd Ave S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3103 St Paul St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Country Store at 6528 State Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $1.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.