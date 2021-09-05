Paying too much for gas State College? Analysis shows most expensive station
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the State College area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the State College area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
