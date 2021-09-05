Paying too much for gas State College? Analysis shows most expensive station

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the State College area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the State College area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 106 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Snappy's 535 University Dr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Sheetz 120 Southridge Plaza, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Giant 255 Northland Ctr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Exxon 1381 E College Ave, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Sheetz 1781 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.