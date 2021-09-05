Are you overpaying for gas in Gulfport? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GULFPORT, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Gulfport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulfport area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Bayou View Service Station, at 66 48Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Bayou View Service Station 66 48Th St, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Eagle Express 568 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Chevron 1103 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 119 W Railroad St, Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

First Stop 1423 42Nd Ave, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1265 28Th St, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Canal Grocery & Seafood at 6600 28Th St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.