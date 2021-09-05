Are you overpaying for gas in Gulfport? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GULFPORT, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Gulfport area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulfport area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Bayou View Service Station, at 66 48Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Canal Grocery & Seafood at 6600 28Th St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
