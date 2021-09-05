Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) Gas prices vary across the Lebanon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lebanon area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lebanon area appeared to be at Mobil, at 440 S 9Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 440 S 9Th St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Sheetz 195 Rocherty Rd, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 812 E Penn Ave, Cleona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Speedway 750 E Main St, Annville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 2 E Main St, Annville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.01 $ --

Sunoco 2 W Main St, Annville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 742 Walnut St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.