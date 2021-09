Nintendo, during the Nintendo Switch era, is losing an exclusive series. The main appeal of Nintendo hardware for many Nintendo fans is the exclusive games Nintendo and its partners develop for Nintendo platforms. Many of the best Nintendo Switch games -- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddysey -- all come straight from Nintendo and can only be played on Nintendo machines. That said, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch are losing one of these exclusive series to the PC.