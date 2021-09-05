Don’t overpay for gas in Harrisonburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Harrisonburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Harrisonburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 798 E Market St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Harrisonburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 798 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Mobil 1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Exxon 1168 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Liberty 710 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 533 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1911 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1830 Reservoir St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.