Are you overpaying for gas in Saint Cloud? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Cloud?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Cloud area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Cloud area appeared to be at Holiday, at 328 5Th Ave S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 328 5Th Ave S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Speedway 2200 W Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 4045 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Holiday 905 Cr-4, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Schmidty's 1522 3Rd St N, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 656 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.