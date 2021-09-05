Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Tan Valley

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Gas prices vary across the San Tan Valley area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Tan Valley area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Tan Valley area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 25 W Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.