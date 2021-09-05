Are you overpaying for gas in Sanford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SANFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Sanford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sanford area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2629 Hawkins Ave .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sanford area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2629 Hawkins Ave , Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.62 $ 3.87 $ 3.29

CITGO 307 Carthage St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lowes Foods Fuel 818 Spring Ln, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Short Stop 713 W Main St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.07 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 429 E Weatherspoon St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 3.07

Exxon 1130 N Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.37 $ 3.63 $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.