Are you overpaying for gas in Sanford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(SANFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Sanford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sanford area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2629 Hawkins Ave .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sanford area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.62
$3.87
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.07
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.36
$3.61
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.37
$3.63
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
