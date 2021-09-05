CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Are you overpaying for gas in Sanford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Sanford Updates
 4 days ago
(SANFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Sanford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sanford area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2629 Hawkins Ave .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sanford area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2629 Hawkins Ave , Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.62
$3.87
$3.29

CITGO

307 Carthage St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Lowes Foods Fuel

818 Spring Ln, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04

Short Stop

713 W Main St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.07
$3.49
$--

Circle K

429 E Weatherspoon St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.36
$3.61
$3.07

Exxon

1130 N Horner Blvd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.37
$3.63
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

