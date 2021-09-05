Don’t overpay for gas in Dubuque: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DUBUQUE, IA) Gas prices vary across the Dubuque area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.63 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dubuque area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.52, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Stop, at 1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Stop 1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.02 $ 3.67 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.52 $ 3.07 $ 3.72 $ 3.24

Fast & Fresh 300 S Locust St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Oky-Doky at 535 Hill St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.