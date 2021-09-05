High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dover as of Sunday

(DOVER, DE) Gas prices vary across the Dover area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dover area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 530 N Dupont Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dover area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 530 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Royal Farms 293 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Wawa 1450 Forrest Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Wawa 2800 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.32

Exxon 1710 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Kent Oil Company 109 S Main St, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Depot at 595 Forrest St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.