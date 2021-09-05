Are you overpaying for gas in Statesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STATESVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Statesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Statesville area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Statesville area appeared to be at Shell, at 1502 E Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1502 E Broad St, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.60 $ --

Ingles 718 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Sheetz 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 1245 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1310 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1803 Safriet Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump-N-Shop at 225 N Main St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.