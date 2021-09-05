Paying too much for gas Rome? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROME, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Rome?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rome area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rome area appeared to be at CITGO, at 618 Calhoun Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 618 Calhoun Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

CITGO 2000 N Broad St, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 1928 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chuck's Corner 200 S Broad St Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Maple Minit Shop 3110 Maple Rd, Lindale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 17 Smith Rd Sw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.