Where’s the most expensive gas in Indio?

(INDIO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.26 for gas in the Indio area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indio area was $4.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indio area appeared to be at Mobil, at 43411 Monroe St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 43411 Monroe St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.25

Chevron 50980 Harrison St, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ -- card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ -- $ --

Chevron 79513 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.25

Chevron 82003 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.09

Chevron 78415 Varner Rd, Palm Desert

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 41910 Jackson St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.