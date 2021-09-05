Where’s the most expensive gas in Indio?
(INDIO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.26 for gas in the Indio area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indio area was $4.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indio area appeared to be at Mobil, at 43411 Monroe St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$--
$--
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.15
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$--
|card
card$4.65
$4.85
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.15
|card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$3.99
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 41910 Jackson St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
