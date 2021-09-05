Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Great Falls

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Great Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great Falls area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 3726 2Nd Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 3726 2Nd Ave N, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1225 Central Ave W, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.39

Loaf 'N Jug 900 1St Ave N, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ --

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Sinclair 1300 12Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.