Are you overpaying for gas in Bloomington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Bloomington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bloomington area ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1902 W Market St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1902 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Shell 2401 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Circle K 1606 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

BP 16 Quest Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Huck's 2401 S Main St , Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.14

Huck's 102 W Oakland Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1200 W Market St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.