CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Paying too much for gas Marysville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L67Im_0bnFXjW800

(MARYSVILLE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.88 for gas in the Marysville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marysville area was $3.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.58 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5830 Grove St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marysville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5830 Grove St, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

11601 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.89

Shell

10027 Lundeen Park Way, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.89

76

719 91St Ave Ne, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89

76

1933 79Th Ave Se, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89

Shell

12307 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
79
Followers
220
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marysville, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Shell#W Marine View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy