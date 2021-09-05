Paying too much for gas Marysville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MARYSVILLE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.88 for gas in the Marysville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marysville area was $3.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.58 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5830 Grove St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marysville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
