Paying too much for gas Marysville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MARYSVILLE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.88 for gas in the Marysville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.51 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marysville area was $3.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.58 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5830 Grove St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marysville area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5830 Grove St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 11601 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Shell 10027 Lundeen Park Way, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

76 719 91St Ave Ne, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

76 1933 79Th Ave Se, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Shell 12307 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 2000 W Marine View Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.