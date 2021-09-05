Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Janesville

(JANESVILLE, WI) Gas prices vary across the Janesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Janesville area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Janesville area appeared to be at Quick Fuel, at 3500 Newville Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Fuel 3500 Newville Rd, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 2518 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Casey's 2601 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

CITGO 2807 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1840 Beloit Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 650 Midland Rd, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woodman's at 2819 N Lexington Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.