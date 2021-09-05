High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Utica as of Sunday

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across the Utica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Utica area was $3.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway , at 148 N Genesee St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 148 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 1690 Oneida St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ -- $ --

CITGO 385 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrac 384 N Genesee St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1262 Culver Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1701 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Famco Express at 28 Kellogg Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.